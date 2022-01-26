New season of ‘Agimat ng Agila’ takes flight

There’s more action, more adventure, and more exciting scenes to look forward to in the highly-anticipated second season of GMA’s fantasy-action series “Agimat ng Agila.”

Led by versatile actor Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. as Major Gabriel Labrador, the top-rating program showcases his adventures and misadventures as the bearer of the powers of an enchanted eagle who sets off on various missions to battle evil forces and protect the environment.

Also returning to the series is the stellar roster of cast headlined by special guest Sanya Lopez as Maya Lagman, Elizabeth Oropesa as Nanay Berta, and Benjie Paras as Sergeant Wes Dimanahan together with new cast members Gardo Versoza as Zeus Limjoco, Betong Sumaya as Sergeant Art, Kim de Leon as Jumong, Lia Salvador as Sharmaine, Sandro Muhlach as Archie, Sharmaine Santiago as Carol Llamanzares, and newest Kapuso and Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Rabiya Mateo as Agent Asha Raj.

“I am very thankful and very pleasantly surprised,” shared Bong. “Sobra sobra po ang pasasalamat ko sa lahat ng tumangkilik ng book 1 ng Agimat ng Agila. Siyempre alam naman natin ang ganda at husay ng produktong pinagsikapan natin para sa publiko, pero ganunpaman, sobrang nakakatuwa ang naging ratings natin at ang pagsubaybay ng mga manonood hanggang matapos.”

He added that they’re all grateful to everyone who are anticipating the upcoming season, “Nakakataba ng puso marinig ang feedback ng mga manonood na sinasabi sa akin na sobrang ganda raw ng Agimat, at nabitin sila, at hinihintay na nila ang book 2.”

After a successful first season last year, the story continues in a brand-new light with more twists and exciting characters.

Bong promises that they have intensely prepared for action-packed scenes that viewers loved from the first season. “Mas pinaghandaan ko physically itong book 2. Gusto kasi ng ating mga viewers ng mas maraming aksyon kaya ‘yan ang pinaghandaan at ginagawa namin. Makikita nila sa action scenes sina Betong at si Rabiya Mateo. Kung nagandahan na sila sa mga napanood nila sa book 1, hintayin nila itong book 2 and I’m sure hindi sila madi-disappoint.”

“Agimat ng Agila” is under the supervision of the GMA Entertainment Group headed by SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, VP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Manager Ali Marie Nokom-Dedicatoria, and Executive Producers Joy Pili and Nieva Magpayo.

Based on the film concept by Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr., the series is a product of the visionary minds of GMA’s award-winning creative team – Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Creative Consultant Agnes Gagelonia-Uligan; Head Writer Jojo Tawasil Nones; Senior Writer John Roque; Writer Ays De Guzman and developed for television by Agnes Gagelonia-Uligan and Jojo Tawasil Nones. Joining them is Genaro Nerdie Cruz, script consultant of Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr.

Be part of Major Gabriel’s one-of-a-kind journey in “Agimat ng Agila” Book 2 – under the helm of award-winning director Rico Gutierrez – starting January 29, Saturdays at 7:15PM on GMA.

Kapuso abroad can catch “Agimat ng Agila” Season 2 on the Network’s international channel, GMA Pinoy TV.