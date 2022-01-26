Limited passes for Gilas games in FIBA World Cup up in March

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and SBP President Al Panlilio.

By JONAS TERRADO

A limited number of team passes for the games of Gilas Pilipinas for next year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup will be sold online starting March 1.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said in a press release Wednesday, Jan. 26 that 1,100 passes will be made available under an “early bird pricing” through FIBA’s official site.

Ticket prices will be later announced, the SBP added.

“The journey for the FIBA World Cup 2023 in Manila starts now. Be the first to support your Gilas team by purchasing the ‘Follow my Team Pass – Philippines.’ Together, let’s win for all,” SBP president Al Panlilio said in a message to fans who wish to avail.

It will be the first time that FIBA’s centerpiece event will be held in the Philippines since 1978 when Yugoslavia beat Soviet Union for the crown.

The Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City and the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City have been tagged as venue for the competition.

Co-hosting the 2023 World Cup are Japan, which has tapped the Okinawa Arena, and Indonesia, which has a new arena inside the Bung Karno complex in Jakarta.

Both the Philippines and Japan are assured of World Cup berths while Indonesia must reach the quarterfinals of this year’s FIBA Asia Cup or secure one of the six berths available in the World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Twelve slots are allotted for Europe, eight in the Asia/Oceania region, seven in the Americas and five in Africa.