Suns keep win streak, outplay Jazz; Cavaliers nip Knicks

Devin Booker (left) and Ish Wainright of the Phoenix Suns celebrate during their game against the Utah Jazz on January 24, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (AFP)

Cavaliers 95, Knicks 93

Pelicans 117, Pacers 113

Bulls 111, Thunder 110

Suns 115, Jazz 109

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Devin Booker scored 33 points and Chris Paul did well to adjust on the fly for his 27 points and 14 assists as the Phoenix Suns won their seventh straight game with a 115-109 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Paul scored 15 of his season-high 27 in the fourth quarter after making adjustments to his playing style.

“In the first half, we had too many turnovers. I was trying to pass too much so I just started being aggressive,” the 36-year-old guard said.

Paul made his first five shots of the fourth quarter, including two baskets from beyond the arc on Monday night in Phoenix.

“Our staff always says to us ‘Let it fly. If you are open and got a shot, let it fly,” Paul said.

The Suns seized control with a 14-2 final quarter run after the short-handed Jazz grabbed a 95-91 lead early in the quarter.

Utah was missing all-stars Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr. The Jazz lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 22 points, including three straight threes in the final quarter.

Meantime, Darius Garland nailed a clutch three pointer with 83 seconds remaining in regulation as the Cleveland Cavaliers held on to beat the New York Knicks 95-93 on Saturday.

Kevin Love scored a team high 20 points for the Cavaliers who led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter before the Knicks came storming back.

Rookie Evan Mobley finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Isaac Okoro had 14 points for Cleveland, who have won seven of eight but were coming off a hard fought win over Oklahoma City on Saturday. Garland also had 13 points and 12 assists.

RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Randle 18 for the Knicks, who have lost four of their last five games.

The Knicks missed several chances in the final moments to tie up or win the contest. Julius Randle came up short on a 38-foot three-point attempt at the buzzer.