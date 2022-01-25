Eight dead, 50 injured in Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon stadium crush

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AFP) – Eight people were killed and about 50 injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium Monday ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.

Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrance at Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros.

Although the stadium’s capacity of 60,000 has been limited over coronavirus fears, the 60 percent cap is raised to 80 percent when Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions play.

“Eight deaths were recorded, two women in their thirties, four men in their thirties, one child, one body taken away by the family,” according to a preliminary health ministry report obtained by AFP.

The ministry said victims were “immediately transported” in ambulances, but “heavy road traffic slowed down the transport”.

Some 50 people were injured in the crush, including two people with multiple injuries and two more with serious head wounds, the ministry said.

A baby was also reportedly trampled by the crowd, the ministry added, although the infant was “immediately extracted and taken to Yaounde General Hospital” and is in a “medically stable” condition.

Tournament organizers had earlier confirmed to AFP that casualties had been recorded without providing further details.