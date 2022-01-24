PBA Board OKs Govs’ Cup resumption early next month

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas and Commissioner Willie Marcial (seated 2nd and third from left) pose with the members of Board of Governors. (File)

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA Board of Governors approved plans to resume the season-ending Governors’ Cup in the first week of February after it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 surge.

A statement released on its official website said the PBA’s top brass agreed on the timetable, citing that daily infections are beginning to slow down after weeks of record numbers that came in the aftermath of the holiday season.

Games in the season-ending conference were indefinitely suspended last Jan. 3 when the spikes in cases prompted the government to place Metro Manila under Alert Level 3.

PBA teams, however, will need to wait for a go-signal from Local Government Units through the Metro Manila Development Authority before full practices can be allowed once again.

Teams are currently limited to holding group workouts composed of seven individuals, including a coach and a safety officer, due to the current restrictions.

Commissioner Willie Marcial had earlier said that teams will be given 10 days before the elimination round of the reinforced tournament can resume.

The four-paragraph statement, however, gave no details on where the games are going to be held or if fans will be permitted to enter the playing venue.

A limited audience was allowed when the PBA held its last eight playdates at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last month, including the Christmas Day doubleheader that was attended by 4,843 people.