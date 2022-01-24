Gilas star shines for Taichung Suns

JORDAN HEADING (center)

By JONAS TERRADO

Jordan Heading extended the Taichung Suns’ winning streak to three straight after a 99-92 win over New Taipei CTBC DEA over the weekend in Taiwan’s T1 League.

The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay scored 23 points while grabbing six rebounds in 40 minutes as the Suns improved to an even 5-5 record after defeating the league’s second-placed team.

Heading made five triples, including three during the second quarter of the game held at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City.

His three early in the fourth quarter sparked a Suns pullaway from a 75-all tie before Palestinian import Sani Sakakini, who also had 23 points, scored majority of the baskets to give the visitors a breather.

New Taipei dropped to 7-5, trailing only Jason Brickman and the Kaohsiung Aquas who are on top at 9-1.

Meanwhile, Caelan Tiongson and the Taoyuan Leopards suffered a 125-104 loss the previous day to the DEA.

Tiongson posted seven points, nine rebounds and three assists but the Leopards continued their struggles in the six-team league.

Taoyuan fell to a 1-9 record, dead last in the standings.