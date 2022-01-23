Saso back in title hunt with 2nd 68

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Yuka Saso (AFP)

Yuka Saso regained her fiery form, posting her second four-under-par 68 and staying within striking distance of leader Nelly Korda in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida Saturday.

The Fil-Japanese opened with three birdies in the first 12 holes before stumbling to a bogey 4 on the 13th.

That bogey, however, failed to slow down the reigning US Women’s Open titlist as she birdied the 15th and 16th holes to tally a three-round total of 206 – just three shots behind Korda.

Korda, for her part, remained solid after firing a 69 for 203, while Daniel Kang and Gaby Lopez remained a stroke behind after turning in similar bogey-free 69s for 204.

Canadian Brooke Henderson also carded a 69 for solo fourth with a 205.

Saso, ranked No. 8 in the world, seeks her second LPGA crown after winning the US Women’s Open in June last year.

Her closest to win another LPGA title came at the Cognizant Founders Cup in October and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G in September. She finished fourth in both events.