Saso slips into share of 7th at Tournament of Champions

Yuka Saso (AFP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Yuka Saso shot an even-par 70 and dropped to a share of seventh place from second after two rounds in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida Friday.

The 20-year-old reigning US Women’s Open champion opened her round with four birdies and appeared in control in the first 10 holes before stumbling with back-to-back bogeys on the 11th and 12th.

The Fil-Japanese tallied a two-day aggregate of 138 after carding a 68 in the opening round for joint second.

She currently trails Nelly Korda by four strokes after the American fired a 66 on seven birdies against a lone bogey on the par-4 fifth to grab the solo lead.

First-round leader Gaby Lopez fired a 68 for 135 to slip to second with Danielle Kang (67), while Korda’s sister Jessica posted a 67 for 136 at solo fourth.

Celine Boutier (67) and Brooke Henderson (68) were at joint fifth with 137, while Inbee Park is tied with Saso after shooting a 67.

Lydia Ko (68), Matilda Castren (66) and Stacey Lewis (69) had similar 139s at ninth.