Curry nails 1st game-winning shot; Lakers, Nets triumph

Stephen Curry makes his first game-winning shot of his NBA career. (AFP)

Warriors 105, Rockets 103

Lakers 116, Magic 105

Hornets 121, Thunder 98

Clippers 102, 76ers 101

Blazers 109, Celtics 105

Hawks 110, Heat 108

Raptors 109, Wizards 105

Bucks 94, Bulls 90

Nets 117, Spurs 102

Jazz 111, Pistons 101

Grizzlies 122, Nuggets 118

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Stephen Curry hit the first buzzer-beating game-winner of his illustrious NBA career on Friday, draining a step back jumper to lift Golden State to a 105-103 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Curry, the smooth shooter who this season broke the league’s all-time record for three-pointers, was clearly thrilled to add another scoring achievement to his resume.

“About time!” Curry told an on-court TV interviewer. “That’s my first one!”

Curry scored 22 points, but for much of the night there was frustration for him and his Warriors teammates, who trailed Western Conference stragglers Houston by as many as 15 points.

A day after falling in overtime to the Indiana Pacers, the Warriors got off to a slow start, Curry himself missing nine of his 10 attempts from the field in the first half and letting his frustration show when he kicked a courtside chair.

The Warriors trailed 54-43 at halftime, but scored 33 points in the third quarter to go into the final quarter with the score knotted at 76-76.

It was 103-103 with 11.5 seconds remaining when Houston’s Garrison Matthews missed a three-pointer. Golden State got the rebound and on the inbounds after a timeout got the ball to Curry.

Elsewhere, the beleaguered Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from their embarrassing loss to the Pacers with a 116-105 victory over the Magic in Orlando.

Superstar LeBron James scored 29 points, his last two coming on an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Russell Westbrook to seal the victory.

Carmelo Anthony added 23 points off the bench, 19 of them in the second half for the Lakers, who opened the third quarter on a 19-2 scoring run and out-scored the Magic 31-16 in the period.

Westbrook, who was benched late in Wednesday’s loss to Indiana — in which the Lakers blew a 15-point lead — scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

“Russ is a high-character guy, we knew he was going to respond,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

On Friday, Vogel used reserve Stanley Johnson alongside the starters in the second half, the 10-day contract player making a confident pair of three-pointers as the Lakers gradually took control over a Magic team with the worst record in the league.

– Nets regain East lead –

It was all-change atop the Eastern Conference, as the Brooklyn Nets regained the lead with a 117-102 victory over the Spurs in San Antonio — along with Milwaukee’s 94-90 victory over Chicago that knocked the Bulls out of the top spot.

The Miami Heat, who went into the day second in the East, couldn’t capitalize on the Bulls’ setback, falling 110-108 to the Hawks in Atlanta.

James Harden fueled the Nets with a triple-double of 37 points 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Kyrie Irving added 24 points for Brooklyn, who are still without injured star Kevin Durant.

In Atlanta, the Hawks let an 18-point third-quarter lead evaporate against the Heat, who closed within one only for Jimmy Butler to miss a three-pointer with 5.6 seconds remaining.

Trae Young scored 28 points to lead the Hawks, who won their third straight.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Bucks held on to beat the injury-hit Bulls.

Bucks guard Grayson Allen was ejected in the third quarter for a flagrant foul on Alex Caruso, who was driving to the rim and came down hard on the play.

In Philadelphia, Reggie Jackson scored 19 points and the Los Angeles Clippers erased a 24-point deficit to beat the 76ers 102-101.

Nicolas Batum added 15 points for the Clippers, who withstood a 40-point performance from 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Memphis star Ja Morant scored 38 points to help the Grizzlies withstand Nikola Jokic’s 11th triple-double of the season in a 122-118 victory over the Nuggets in Denver.

Morant connected on 15 of his 26 shots from the field, coming up six points short of his career high in an aggressive performance that also featured six rebounds and six assists