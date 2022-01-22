Belle poised to dazzle in ‘Daylight’ concert

Rising star Belle Mariano is ready to illuminate the year with her vibrant performance in her first-ever digital concert “Daylight,” happening on Jan. 29, 8pm via KTX.ph and TFC IPTV.

“Daylight: The Concert,” presented by ABS-CBN Events and Star Pop, is set to make Belle’s star shine even brighter as she exhibits her talent in performing following the release of her highly-successful debut album last year.

Finally able to fulfill her dream of staging her own concert, Belle said, “Grabe po, as in hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala, everyday I’m just grateful. Despite the anxiety because I’ll be performing, it’s more of excitement kasi magagawa ko na ‘yung pinapangarap ko.”

Directed by Alco Guerrero under the music direction of Iean Iñigo, the virtual offering promises to be a light and intimate affair for audiences worldwide.

“I want everyone to connect so kahit virtually lang, gusto ko na ma-feel nila ‘yung ambiance, na despite all these rains happening in our lives, we still have to see daylight,” the Star Magic artist and RISE Artists Studio talent said.

She also teased the fresh arrangements of the songs that she will perform during the concert. “Meron akong different takes, hindi siya ‘yung usual na naririnig natin. Babaliin namin so I’m really excited and sana magustuhan ng mga manonood.”

Aside from her solo performances, viewers can look forward to Belle’s must-see collaborations with her guests—which include fellow ABS-CBN artists Trisha Denise, SAB, and Jayda, who all composed songs for her album.

Belle will also perform alongside Kyle Echarri, OPM band Ben&Ben, and her on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan, with whom she will reunite in the upcoming second season of “He’s Into Her.”

Regular tickets for “Daylight: The Concert” priced at P195 which gives viewers access to the main concert link is still available, while the SVIP and VIP tickets priced at P795 and P495 respectively have already sold out in December.

“Daylight: The Concert” will have a replay via KTX.ph and TFC IPTV on Jan. 30, 11am.