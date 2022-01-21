Titans beef up roster, tap former UAAP stars

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans are dead serious to become title contenders.

ISA MOLDE

They further strengthened their already formidable roster by adding Isa Molde to the crew.

The announcement came an hour after the management disclosed the acquisition of former De La Salle standout Des Cheng Thursday night.

“Isa is an unstoppable powerhouse. Get ready for better plays and better rotations!” the team posted.

Molde, an outside hitter, won Rookie of the Year in the UAAP Season 78 where she was playing for the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons. She also won the Conference and Finals Most Valuable Player in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference.

Aside from Molde and Cheng, earlier recruits include Aduke Ogunsanya, Thang Ponce, Jem Ferrer and Cherry Nunag.