Reyes, ex-La Salle star, finally joins PLDT for coming PVL

Mika Reyes (right)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The PLDT High Speed Hitters are loading up.

Already formidable after tapping some of the talented players around, PLDT acquired a major piece in its bid to become a title contender by signing in veteran middle blocker Mika Reyes.

After a long deliberation with her camp, the 6-foot former De La Salle standout finally joined PLDT for the upcoming 2022 Premier Volleyball League season with a strong belief that it would help her develop more as a player.

“Unang-una, siyempre malaking factor yung team composition kasi PLDT was looking for middles,” said Reyes.

“Tapos out of all teams that made an offer, sila Sir Bajjie [Del Rosario, team manager] ang talagang naramdaman ko who really wants me. Nagulat ako na sobrang interested nila na kunin ako sa team so I’m very grateful.”

Reyes is coming from a stint with the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, who took a leave of absence this year.

In PLDT, she reunites with setter Rhea Dimaculangan, her teammate in Petron in which they won three championships from 2017 to 2019.

“Iba na rin yung level ng paglalaro namin ngayon ni Ate Rhea. After three years, magkakasama na kami muli at mas madami na na-experience namin now,” said Reyes, a four-time Best Middle Blocker in the Philippine Superliga.

Reyes, who will be reunited with Sta. Lucia teammates Dell Palomata and Jovie Prado, hopes their combined experience would result in success for the squad.

She is also excited to play under PLDT’s new coach George Pascua.

“Magandang experience ito for me to adjust sa system niya. Especially now na target is next month mag-start, kailangan mag-adapt ako kaagad sa system niya. Nagtitiwala ako sa goals niya for the team and same sa bago kong mga teammates,” she said.

Aside from Reyes, Palomata and Prado, PLDT has also recruited Kath Arado, Jessey De Leon, Mean Mendrez, Wendy Semana, Fiola Ceballos, and Lhara Clavano.