PBA ready to adjust sked of 2 representatives to EASL

PBA officials, led by chairman Ricky Vargas and Commissioner Willie Marcial, with EASL executives. Also shown is Al Panlilio (far left).

The PBA is ready to adjust its 47th season schedule for teams set to represent the group in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

Commissioner Willie Marcial said there was already an agreement within the PBA Board about tweaking the playing dates of the two teams seeing action in the home-and-away tournament once the meet kicks off on the second week of October.

Marcial added he had a recent talk with EASL co-founder and CEO Matt Beyer, who provided him already with the playing calendar for the five-month long meet.

“Nagbigay na sila ng schedule. October 12 away, and October 19 home. Ang alam ko ang kalaban natin either Japan or Korea,” said the PBA commissioner.

Similar games will be held on November as each of the eight participating teams are scheduled to play three games at home and three games on the road.

“Kinausap ko na si Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro na i-adjust ang schedule. Kailangan i-adjust yung schedule para doon sa mga teams na pupunta,” said Marcial.

“Hindi muna natin sila paglalaruin ng isang lingo, tsaka na lang pagbalik nila,” he added. “Kaya green and go and EASL. Excited na nga kami na maglaro sa East Asia.”

A similar adjustment in the schedule was made by the league back in 2019 when three teams in San Miguel, TNT, and Blackwater played in the Terrific 12 version of the EASL featuring some of the top commercial ballclubs around the region.