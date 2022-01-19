PLDT in rebuilding mode, taps Guino-o, Samonte

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Two more players joined the rebuilding process of the PLDT High Speed Hitters as they aim for a formidable squad in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League conference.

Heather Guino-o and Jules Samonte were the latest additions for the crew a day after the team announced the acquisition of Wendy Semana, Fiola Ceballos and Lhara Clavano.

Guino-o, an outside hitter, and Samonte, a middle blocker, both came from the Perlas Spikers, who took a leave of absence this season.

“It was unfortunate na na-disband yung Perlas but just grateful to have found a home in PLDT,” Samonte said.

Meanwhile, the recruitment of Semana, Ceballos and Clavano also added more strength to the squad that is also parading a new coach in George Pascua.

Semana is a veteran setter who won the Best Setter plum in the 2016 Shakey’s V-League while Ceballos is an outside hitter from Cignal.

Other earlier recruits were Kath Arado, Jessey De Leon, Mean Mendrez, Jovie Prado and Dell Palomata.

The new recruits will join mainstays Rhea Dimaculangan, Chin Basas, Eli Soyud and Nieza Viray.