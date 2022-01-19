Morisette marks tenth year in the ‘biz with ‘Phoenix’ concert

To celebrate her tenth year in the entertainment business, Morisette mounts her

first digital concert, “Phoenix,” on January 23 and 24, to be streamed locally and

internationally on KTX.

Morisette’s stardom is manifested in her extensive presence online. She has attained

considerable attention on social media especially from international video reactors.

Touted as the best singer of her generation, Morisette rose to prominence because

of her exceptional voice and musicality.

After winning first runner-up in TV5’s talent search, “Star Factor,” and being one of the finalists of “The Voice Philippines,” Morisette went on to become a regular artist on ABS-CBN’s Sunday noontime show, “ASAP.”

She released her debut album with Star Records, rolling out hits like “Diamante” and

“Akin Ka Na Lang.”

Her guest appearance on the popular radio/video show, “Wish Bus,” reached 139 million views. While her 2018 concert, “Morisette is Made,” an acid test of her drawing power, filled the Araneta Coliseum to the rafters.

She has been dubbed as “Asia’s Phoenix.” No wonder, her first digital concert, which

she, herself produced, was aptly titled “Phoenix.”

Concert directors are Ed Lacson and Jason Max.

In line with her goal to make it internationally, Morisette has evolved into a prolific

singer-songwriter.

Her newly released EP, “Signature,” is number on iTunes not only in the Philippines, but in other countries, as well.