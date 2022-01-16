UPDATE: Djokovic bid for tennis history over for now – and perhaps forever

This handout photo taken and released by Tennis Australia on January 11, 2022 shows Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (right) during a training session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (AFP)

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Novak Djokovic has never hidden his craving to be remembered as the greatest men’s tennis player of all time, but his chance to make Grand Slam history is over for now — and perhaps indefinitely.

The Serbian world number one had been the overwhelming favourite to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open, and in doing so become the first man to clinch 21 Grand Slam crowns.

But his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and imminent deportation from Australia after losing his court fight Sunday has halted him in his tracks and thrown huge question marks over the rest of his season, and perhaps even beyond.

His long-held number one spot could also come under threat.

In the short term, it opened the door wider for Rafael Nadal to beat him to the 21 Slam milestone when the Australian Open starts on Monday. Roger Federer is also tied on 20 but is injured and not in Melbourne.

“I wish him all the best. I really respect him, even if I don’t agree with a lot of things that he did the last couple of weeks,” said Nadal on Saturday of Djokovic, before the Serbian lost his court case against deportation.

The sixth-seeded Nadal, who won the lead-up Melbourne Summer Set tournament on his return from injury and contracting Covid, might have met his great rival in the semi-finals at Melbourne Park.

Before the debacle Down Under, Djokovic appeared almost certain to surpass Nadal and Federer. He won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon last year to assert his status as the world’s top player.

But his stubborn stance could now also compromise his chances at the other three majors.

Under current guidelines he could go to France to play if he returns a negative PCR test, although French President Emmanuel Macron recently said part of his Covid strategy was to “piss off” the unvaccinated.

Entering Britain and the United States for Wimbledon and the US Open could be more complicated, with much depending on the future course of the pandemic.

Djokovic’s former coach Boris Becker warned that unless the often intense and brooding 34-year-old changes his position, it could be problematic.

“I don’t think it will get easier for him,” Becker told Eurosport Germany on Friday.

“The French Open and Wimbledon are looking very closely at the situation in Australia.

“If he wants to continue to focus on tennis, he has to make some changes.”