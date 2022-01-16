PLDT volley squad taps libero from Iligan City

KATH ARADO

PLDT Home Fibr has signed libero Kath Arado, considered as one of the top liberos in the country today.

Also signed by PLDT are middle blocker Jessey De Leon and outside hitter Mean Mendrez, who like Arado was also previously part of Petro Gazz.

For Arado, joining PLDT was a no-brainer since she still has unfinished business with Rhea Dimaculangan, Chin Basas, and Eli Soyud.

Back in 2020, they were supposed to be part of Generika-Ayala in the Philippine Superliga but the tournament was scrapped due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Actually, to be honest, ang isang factor na nagdecide na sumali ako sa PLDT is yung magiging teammates ko,” said the 23-year-old Arado. “Kami nila Ate Rhea, Chin, at Ate Eli, nagsama-sama nun sa Generika. Kilala ko na po sila e at malaking bagay yun. Hindi ako nagdalawang isip na pumunta dito.”

In addition, the 5-foot-5 defensive specialist out of Iligan City is just glad that De Leon and Mendrez will still be on her side.

“Malaking bagay din na makakasama ko sila kasi mayroon din kaming hindi natapos sa Petro Gazz noon,” she added.

Arado knows that there is pressure that comes with it.

“Goal ko siyempre is matulungan sila Ate Rhea na makabalik sa top four muna pero hindi magiging madali yun,” she admitted. “Kailangan namin pagtrabahuan at laging mag-improve.”