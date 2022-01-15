The ‘Prima Donnas’ are back on GMA Afternoon Prime

Donna Marie, Donna Belle, and Donna Lyn are back and bigger than before in “Prima Donnas Book 2.”

The all-star cast excitedly returns to reprise their roles and once again step into the lives of the characters that Filipinos worldwide have come to love.

Headlining the show are three of GMA Network’s brightest and talented teen stars: Jillian Ward as Donna Marie, Althea Ablan as Donna Belle, Sofia Pablo as Donna Lyn – and they are more than ready to showcase a different side to their artistry.

Playing their well-loved characters once more are seasoned and highly-talented actors Katrina Halili as Lilian, Wendell Ramos as Jaime, Chanda Romero as Lady Prima, Benjie Paras as Agaton, James Blanco as Ruben, and the newest addition to the cast – Sheryl Cruz as Bethany Howards.

The top-rated series promises more interesting twists, family revelations, and scenes that will leave viewers on the edges of their seats.

Back for vengeance is one of the industry’s formidable and multi-awarded actresses, Aiko Melendez as Kendra Fajardo.

Also returning to the highly-successful series are fast-rising teen stars Elijah Alejo as Brianna, Will Ashley as Nolan, Vince Crisostomo as Cedrick, Allen Michael Ansay as Fonsie, Bruce Roeland as Hugo.

The first season left its audience raving for more as it ended on a shocking note – Kendra is alive. Now that she’s back, she will do everything in her power to ruin Lilian and Jaime’s relationship, as well as take back the life that the three Donnas now enjoy.

More secrets will be unraveled, new characters will come into light, and the endless pursuit of happiness for the Claveria family lingers. How will they remain strong amidst the many challenges life throws at them?

Esteemed director Gina Alajar shared that while the story continues, it will be significantly different from the first season.

“Of course hindi maaalis yung awayan nina Lillian at Kendra. Hindi rin siyempre mawawala yung awayan nina Lillian at Bethany played by Sheryl Cruz,” she said. “Magkakaroon din ng awayan ang mga bata. Si Brianna at si Mayi, mayroon. Hindi natin sure kung alin doon ang susundan ng viewers but we make it a point na maging iba ‘yung show sa mga nagawa na namin.”

She further emphasized, “Mas ipapaliwang din dito kung saan ‘yung pinanggagalingan ng galit ni Kendra. Kung bakit gusto niya makuha ‘yung crown ni Lady Prima, bakit hindi niya ma-give-up ‘yung pagmamahal ni Jaime kahit na harap-harapan na sinasabi sa kanya na ‘hindi kita mahal.’ Lahat iyon, malinaw at inisa-isa namin dito sa book 2.”

This original series is headed by the SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, VP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Manager Redgynn S. Alba and Executive Producer Erwin Hilado.

The show’s award-winning creative team is composed of Creative Director Aloy Adlawan; Creative Unit Head Dode Cruz; Creative Consultant Kit Langit; Concept Creator Maria Zita Garganera; Headwriter Luningning Interino-Ribay; writers Renato Custodio, Jr., Kenneth Angelo Enriquez, and Wiro Michael Ladera.

Note the show will take viewers back to the first season with recap episodes from Jan. 17 to 21, Mondays to Saturdays, after “Eat Bulaga.”

“Prima Donnas Book 2” begins on Jan. 24 on GMA Afternoon Prime.

Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.