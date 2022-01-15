Paolo Gumabao to choose between Kylie Verzosa, Vince Rillon in ‘Sisid’

Dive into a sea of drama and passion, as Viva Films and Center Stage Productions present “Sisid,” a film by award-winning director Brillante Mendoza.

Starring Kylie Verzosa, Christine Bermas, Paolo Gumabao and Vince Rillon, “Sisid” delves into love, lust, betrayal.

It follows the story of marine biologist Jason (Paolo) and his wife Abby (Kylie) both tasked to lead the rehabilitation and preservation of a fish sanctuary in scenic Pola, Mindoro.

There, they will meet diving assistant Dennis (Vince) and his girlfriend Tanya (Christine Bermas).

Jason and Dennis will click instantly, going on to develop romantic feelings toward each other.

Of course, as expected, Abby will ultimately get upset learning about it leading to her landing in a hospital.

Jason will have to choose between Abby and Dennis.

Who will he pick?

Brillante shared the film allows for hot, intimate scenes involving its stars.

“Let’s face it, sex sells but make no mistake, our film has a great story. It is meant to make people think,” he said.

“Sisid” is to premiere via an exclusive digital event on Jan. 18.