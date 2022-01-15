GMA bares Sparkle banner artists

GMA recently named the eight artists who are to banner Sparkle, their recently rebranded talent arm.

They are: Sanya Lopez, Bianca Umali, Ysabel Ortega, Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos, Ruru Madrid, Miguel Tanfelix, and Derrick Monasterio.

Sparkle consultant Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan explained why they picked the eight during a recent virtual conference.

He said, “Each one of them has what we call ‘it.’ Something you can’t define. That is what makes them sparkle.”

“Next thing is their ambition or dedication to their craft of acting, so meron ka nang ‘it,’ kailangan meron ka pang ambition and dedication and discipline. That makes them stars and, as we say, only the brightest stars sparkle.”

The eight expressed excitement about the development.

Sanya said: “Maraming magagaling, marami ang magaganda. Kaya we’re very grateful lang talaga na makasama sa Sparkle, and ang magagawa lang talaga namin is galingan sa bawat binibigay sa amin. Iyong tiwalang ibinigay sa amin ay hindi dapat sirain.”

Bianca shared: “Very unexpected. I never thought such an opportunity would come my way, that is why I’m very thankful. I am very excited to start this wonderful chapter of my life.”

Gabbi: “When it was announced that GMA Artist Center will rebrand and we were chosen to be the first batch to represent Sparkle, I was very grateful. I am excited to grow with Sparkle.”

Ysabel: “This is really a big opportunity for all of us to step out of our comfort zone and really show people our sparkle. When they told me that I was going to be a part of this group, nagulat ako and sobrang thankful. I think mas naging driven ako to fulfil expectations.”

Khalil: “When Sparkle was brought up to me, kaagad ang na-feel ko, just a big surge of positive energy. I was really overjoyed. Sobrang honored and I just feel really privileged right now.”

Derrick: “When I found out that I was part of Sparkle, the initial thing I did was offer a prayer and thanked the Lord. This is a huge thing for all of us. Masasabi ko lang na we’re all very lucky.”

Ruru: “Isang malaking karangalan ito for me. Iba-iba iyong branding namin at gusto naming maipakita sa tao kung sino ba iyong totoong kami. Sa Sparkle, makakapag-iwan kami ng kinang sa bawat manonood. That’s the goal.”

Miguel: “So far, we’ve been having a lot of meetings kasi hindi biro iyong relaunch ng Sparkle, ang dami naming plans individually and para sa kabuuan ng Sparkle and sa network. So hinihimay-himay namin iyong puwede naming ma-encounter along the way.”

Mr. M then related how they aim to go about it all moving forward.

“More of the same great work. We will simply continue the tradition of quality that Artist Center started, adding a little more sparkle.”