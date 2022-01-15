Choco Mucho taps former La Salle star

Aduke Ogunsanya and Thang Ponce

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans have tapped the services of Aduke Ogunsanya and Thang Ponce to bolster their lineup for the upcoming Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

The team announced this on social media Wednesday night, welcoming the two players and disclosing that more announcements would still be made in the coming weeks.

Ogunsanya, a 25-year-old middle blocker, will be debuting in the league after having previously played for the F2 Logistics in the 2021 PNVF Champions League.

She was also a former De La Salle Lady Spikers standout.

“No doubt she has exceptional talent which led her to win multiple championships. Aduke’s experience will definitely help the team succeed!” the team posted.

Meanwhile, Ponce once played for Perlas as a libero.

“With Thang’s impressive skills on the court, get ready for exciting rallies! Denden Revilla x Thang as your liberos? Walang lalapag na bola!” the team’s post read.

Ogunsanya and Ponce joined early additions Jem Ferrer and Cherry Nunag as they team up with mainstays Deanna Wong, Bea De Leon and Kat Tolentino.

The Flying Titans finished fourth in last year’s Open Conference held in a bubble-type setup in Ilocos Norte after losing to the Petro Gazz Angles in the battle for third place.