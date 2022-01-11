GMA unveils world-class programs for 2022

Love and hope continue to reign as broadcast giant GMA Network brings a fresh and exciting roster of world-class programs for 2022.

Setting the pace for the New Year is GMA News and Public Affairs’ year-end special, “Year of the Superhero” which aired on Jan. 1. Bannered by Kapuso power couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, “Year of the Superhero” featured the inspiring stories behind some of the most heroic moments of 2021.

On GMA Afternoon Prime, catch the highly-anticipated return of the top-rating series “Prima Donnas” on Jan. 17. Starring Jillian Ward, Althea Ablan, Sofia Pablo, the three Donnas are stronger and ready to take on new challenges that will come their way. Completing the stellar roster of stars are Katrina Halili, Wendell Ramos, James Blanco, Benjie Paras, Elijah Alejo, Will Ashley, Vince Crisostomo, Bruce Roeland, Allen Ansay, and Sheryl Cruz with Ms. Chanda Romero and the special participation of Aiko Melendez.

Already airing is the afternoon drama “Little Princess.” The series is headlined by Jo Berry, Rodjun Cruz, Juancho Trivino. It follows the story of a little person who dreams of becoming a businesswoman despite growing up in a poor family. The drama also features Angelika Dela Cruz, Geneva Cruz, Chuckie Dreyfus, Therese Malvar, Lander Vera Perez, Gabrielle Hahn, Kaloy Tingcungco, and Jestoni Alarcon.

GMA Afternoon Prime likewise offers the riveting legal drama series “Artikulo 247” airing on February 14. Top-billed by Rhian Ramos, Benjamin Alves, Kris Bernal, and Mark Herras, the series powerfully portrays the journey of a woman as she fearfully moves on from the consequences of her past entanglement with her boss and his wife.

Other upcoming shows to look forward to on GMA Afternoon Prime are “The Fake Life,” a story of a man who realizes he is not living the life he thought he had; “Raising Mamay,” a tale of a young woman who takes care of her scornful mother stricken with brain regression; “Apoy sa Langit,” an advocacy-driven series that showcases an unusual story of betrayal involving money and family affairs; “Abot Kamay na Pangarap,” follows the story of an impoverished but smart girl as she copes with the changes that will test her love, skills, family ideals, and attainment of her dreams; “Frozen Love,” a story about the daughter of an ice resurfacer machine driver at an ice-skating rink who gets a chance to be part of a figure skating team when one of the members gets injured. Her dream is tested when the injured member comes back with a vengeance, taking back everything she’s lost resulting in one of the biggest rivalries on and off the ice; “Return to Paradise,” a story about two college students who are marooned on an island and fall in love. When they are rescued, their fighting parents cause major conflicts in their relationship; “Underage,” a television re-telling of the Regal Entertainment movie classic of three country girls whose lives were turned upside down when they transfer to the city; “Heaven In My Heart,” a heartwarming series about two strangers who have learned to love each other as mother and child, even if they’re not related by blood; “Nakarehas Na Puso,” a tale about an ex-convict mother who successfully returned to her family using a different identity in hopes of mending their broken lives.

Leading the stellar lineup of weekend game and variety shows is “Family Feud,” a popular franchise game show where two families compete by giving the most popular answer to the survey questions. The much-awaited Philippine franchise of the SBS Korea Original “Running Man Philippines” airs this 2022. A new breed of talented artists who can make beautiful music together are also set to be discovered in the innovative singing contest “Sing For Hearts”. “The Best Ka!” features Guinness World Records ‘Best of the Best’ in terms of talent, looks, and more.

Also on weekends, get ready for an action-packed adventure as the top-rating family fantasy drama “Agimat ng Agila Season 2” returns with more intense and exciting scenes headlined by no less than Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla, Jr. Also returning to the series is the stellar roster of cast headlined by Sanya Lopez as special guest, Elizabeth Oropesa, and Benjie Paras together with new cast members Gardo Verzosa, Betong Sumaya, Kim de Leon, Shanelle Agustin, and newest Kapuso and Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Rabiya Mateo.

The Kapuso Network is also keeping it good with new 2022 program offerings on its second free-to-air channel GTV.

Be inspired to spread kindness in the primetime series “Sweet Sixteen” which tells the story of Abigail, a spoiled brat who will be cursed by a beggar whom she wronged to learn values in a span of ninety 90 days in exchange for her normal life.

Be in awe with the mini-drama series “Heart of an Angel” that will showcase a man’s encounter with angels that walk and live amongst us.

Cooking has never been this exciting with the upcoming show “One Knife Only.” Filled with genuine fun and adventure, the program will embody the sense of community that Pinoys are known for.

GMA Heart of Asia proudly brings an exciting line-up of well-loved Asianovelas including “My Husband in Law,” “Now We Are Breaking Up,” “Yumi’s Cells,” “The Wolf,” “Man of Vengeance,” “Prophecy of Love,” “The Merciless Judge,” “The Witch’s Diner,” and “The Penthouse 3.”

Kapuso viewers should also stay tuned for critically-acclaimed local films beginning with Rita Daniela and Ken Chan’s first movie team-up in “Huling Ulan sa Tag-araw,” “Hindi Tayo Pwede,” “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam,” “Biyernes Santo,” “Death of a Girlfriend,” “Pakboys Takusa,” “Sexy Star,” and “Tililing;” and the biggest hollywood films, “Monster Hunter,” “Ju-On,” “Ju-On 2,” “Creed II,” “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” and “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.”

Meanwhile, Kapuso viewers across the globe are treated to a slew of world-class dramas on GMA Telebabad.

From the big screen to primetime, the blockbuster movie franchise “Mano Po” will continue its legacy on television with the premiere of “Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune” last Jan. 3. Headlined by Kapuso Primetime Princess Barbie Forteza, Sunshine Cruz, Maricel Laxa, and Boots Anson-Roa, the first installment in the new “Mano Po Legacy” series revolves around the members of a prominent Chinese-Filipino clan as they scramble to stake their claim in the family’s immense fortune after the business tycoon and leader of the family met an untimely death.

Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes is back on GMA Telebabad as he portrays a dual role in the latest installment of the hit GMA drama anthology, “I Can See You” titled “AlterNate.” The new miniseries, airing on January 10, narrates the story of a refined man whose marriage will be tested when his wife unknowingly cheats with someone who looks completely like him and is apparently his long-lost twin brother. Playing equally important roles in the series are Beauty Gonzalez, Jackie Lou Blanco, Joyce Ching and Ricky Davao.

The well-loved first family is back every weeknight as GMA Telebabad launches “First Lady,” the most-awaited sequel to the hit TV series “First Yaya” starring Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez. Set after the events of “First Yaya”, the series will focus on the life of the new Acosta family after Melody marries the President and how they overcome familial struggles and national obstacles. Completing the Acosta family are Cassy Legaspi, Patricia Coma, Clarence Delgado. Also returning to the series are Pancho Magno, Joaquin Domagoso, Maxine Medina, Kakai Bautista, Cai Cortez, Thou Reyes, Thia Thomalla, Glenda Garcia and Ms. Pilar Pilapil. Seasoned actress Alice Dixson joins the cast as its newest cast member.

New Kapuso Actor Xian Lim is joined by versatile actress Glaiza De Castro in the new primetime series “False Positive.” The story showcases a neglected wife, who is made to feel inferior by her husband’s utter disregard of her feelings and sense of value as an expectant mother. She malevolently wishes in front of a magical fountain all her frustrations, and in a twist of fate, the husband learns that a fetus has developed in his tummy.

Sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats every weeknight is “Widows’ Web”, a murder-mystery series about three women who could all possibly have a hand in the murder of a man whom they are all connected with. In their attempt to unravel the truth, how far would they go to prove their innocence? Top-billed by Pauline Mendoza, Ashley Ortega, Vanessa Del Moral, and veteran actress Ms. Carmina Villarroel.

GMA Public Affairs is also set to bring its biggest action-adventure series to date in “Lolong.” Bannered by Kapuso Action-Drama Prince Ruru Madrid, Lolong is inspired by the world’s largest crocodile in captivity of the same name. Joining Ruru in the series are Kapuso actresses Arra San Agustin and Shaira Diaz, as well some of the biggest names in the local entertainment industry. Viewers should also look forward to Lolong’s crocodile friend, Dakila. Made of fiberglass body and silicone skin, Dakila is manned by 14 people. The show also utilizes pneumatic technology and an air compressor on Dakila on top of computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Keeping viewers entertained in 2022 are other upcoming GMA Telebabad series. “Mano Po: Her Big Boss,” the second installment in the “Mano Po Legacy” series, is a romantic-comedy story between a cold-hearted Chinese Filipino Businessman and his street-smart secretary; romance-mystery mini-series “Love You Stranger” starring real-life couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos where Gabbi plays LJ, a film designer searching for the truth behind a shadow monster from folklore feared by her reclusive mother, and Khalil as the charming young director Ben, whose next movie is about the very same shadow creature; “Bolera” is about a smart, pool-hustling girl from the slums who fights her way to get a shot in becoming a pool champion in the male-dominated world of billiards; “The Witness,” narrates the story of a man with Asperger’s syndrome as he witnesses the death of a loved one and becomes obsessed with seeking justice using martial arts and his knowledge in road navigation; “The Breadhouse” a drama revolving the Maravilla clan who owns a huge property in Iloilo City and is torn between keeping the family bakeshop or turning it into a modern facility; “Love Before Sunrise,” follows the story of two ex-lovers as they rekindle their feelings at a time when the two are already married; “What a Joy,” isa tale of a woman who is forced by her mother to assume another identity to improve their lives, but she only ended up being the object of affection of two brothers; and “Sang’gre” is about a young woman who manifests magical powers, not knowing she is the only child of the goddess Danaya.

GMA Network gives its loyal viewers a treat with the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of the hit Japanese anime series “Voltes V: Legacy.” The groundbreaking project stars Miguel Tanfelix as Steve Armstrong, Ysabel Ortega as Jamie Robinson, Radson Flores as Mark Gordon, Matt Lozano as Big Bert, Raphael Landicho as Little John along with Martin del Rosario as the Boazanian Prince Zardoz and Liezel Lopez as Zandra. Completing the powerhouse cast of the upcoming series are veteran actor Albert Martinez who will be playing a character named Smith; Epy Quizon as Zuhl; Neil Ryan Sese as Dr. Hook; Carlo Gonzalez as Draco; and Gabby Eigenmann as Commander Robinson.

Sports fans can also catch the new season of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) on GTV with “Stronger Together. Buo ang Puso: NCAA Season 97” and its primer “Stronger Together. Buo ang Puso: The Road to the NCAA Season 97.” This season will showcase the world-class talent of young Filipino student-athletes, including but not limited to Basketball Men and Volleyball Women, from the 10-member schools led by Season 97’s host, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

As the country gears up for the elections this 2022, GMA Network is likewise all set to deliver the widest and most comprehensive coverage across all platforms through Eleksyon 2022. As part of its election advocacy “Dapat Totoo”, GMA News and Public Affairs proudly presents “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews.” GMA’s first election-related special for 2022 is hosted by the country’s most credible and most trusted broadcast journalist, GMA News pillar Jessica Soho. In a series of one-on-one interviews with presidential hopefuls in the coming national election, Soho asks the presidential candidates the most important questions that need to be asked — the issues that they have been involved with, the controversies thrown at them, their stand on pressing issues, and their plans should they be elected.

This 2022, GMA Regional TV (RTV) is all set to launch its 11th regional station, GMA Batangas. More local news will be made available as well as GMA RTV introduces its newest unified newscast ‘GMA Regional TV Balitang Southern Tagalog’ this February.

A brand new start awaits viewers here and abroad as they come together to welcome the New Year with world-class content on GMA Network!

Catch these exciting programs on GMA, GTV on free-to-air or on digital TV receivers GMA Affordabox and GMA Now. GMA programs also air abroad via international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV.