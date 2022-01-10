Nadal’s bid for 21st Grand Slam title on track with Melbourne title

RAFAEL NADAL (AFP)

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open preparations remain on track after he beat American Maxime Cressy, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, in the final of the Melbourne Summer Set on Sunday.

Nadal decided to play the lower level tournament to get some match practice after missing much of 2021 with injury and Covid-19.

He has not been totally fluent this week and was pushed hard by the American qualifier, but Nadal had too much experience for the 24-year-old serve-volleyer.

It was Nadal’s 89th title on the ATP tour and the win ensures he has won at least one singles crown every year for the past 19 years.

Nadal said that, while he was not in perfect shape, he was happy with his form so far.

“Exactly where I would like to be is being 100 percent healthy from last year, playing until the end of the season, and with not having come back after five, six months away from competition,” he said.

“So of course I am not exactly the place that I want to be.

Nadal will be aiming to break the record for most Grand Slam singles titles at this month’s Australian Open.

He is currently tied on 20 titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, but with Federer injured and Djokovic’s presence in doubt because of visa issues, Nadal has a chance to go one ahead of his great rivals.

Nadal was playing his first tournament since August after injury and Covid.