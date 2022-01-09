Gilas standout Dwight Ramos shines in Japan’s B.League

By JONAS TERRADO

Dwight Ramos scored 16 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Toyama Grouses pulled away and beat the Akita Northern Happinets, 99-91, Saturday, in Japan’s B.League.

DWIGHT RAMOS

Ramos made nine straight points at one point during the payoff period which helped the Grouses separate themselves from the Happinets and register their 10th victory in 27 games before their home fans at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

He added three rebounds and five steals in 21 minutes during the first part of their two-game series with Akita.

The Gilas Pilipinas standout was the only Filipino player who saw action for the Japanese league’s top division after a COVID-19 outbreak prompted the league to postpone a number of games for this weekend.

Kemark Carino once again saw very limited action in the second division as the Aomori Wat’s suffered a 106-67 road loss to the Kumamoto Volters.

Carino had three points, two rebounds and two steals in nearly six minutes for the Wat’s, who fell to a league-worst 2-27 record.

Aomori has lost 11 in a row, its last win coming at the expense of Earthfriends Tokyo Z last Dec. 4.

Juan Gomez de Liano didn’t play anew as Tokyo Z was defeated 92-70 by the Sendai 89ers.