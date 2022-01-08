12 games featuring Pinoy imports in Japan’s B.League postponed

Thirdy Ravena vs Kiefer Ravena

By JONAS TERRADO

Twelve games featuring Filipino players in Japan’s B.League were postponed this weekend due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks Jr., Javi Gomez de Liano, Kobe Paras and Matthew Aquino will have to wait longer before they can see action after the B.League put on hold some of the games due to health and safety protocols.

Kiefer and the Shiga Lakestars were supposed to play the Mikawa Sea Horses, Thirdy and the San-En Neophoenix had their two-game set with Levanga Hokkaido postponed while Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ series against Gomez de Liano’s Ibaraki Robots put on hold.

Paras and Niigata Albirex’s twin meeting opposite Osaka Evessa will be moved to a later date while Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors won’t be playing the Hiroshina Dragonflies due to COVID-19.

Aquino’s team earlier saw their Emperor’s Cup quarterfinal match against the Ryukyu Golden Kings postponed because of the surge.

Dwight Ramos was the only Filipino cager slated to see action when the Toyama Grouses battled the Akita Northern Happinets.

Second division matches of Aomori Wat’s’ Kemark Carino and Earthfriends Tokyo Z’s Juan Gomez de Liano were slated to push through.