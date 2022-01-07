New Lessons in ‘Click, Like, Share’ Season 3

iWantTFC opens 2022 with new stories about love and family in the third season of the original anthology series “Click, Like, Share” starring Vivoree Esclito, Jane Oineza, Elmo Magalona, JC Alcantara, Shanaia Gomez, and Belle Mariano.

The new episodes, directed by Andoy L. Ranay, continue the series’ social media advocacy while examining how technology or social media affects personal relationships and emphasizing the values of forgiveness, paying it forward, sacrifice, and contentment.

The first episode titled “Repair” is a story about healing with JC portraying a young cop, James, who lives with the shame left behind by his late dad, a notorious convicted criminal. When the death anniversary of his father’s victim comes, the issue resurfaces online, and JC finds himself transported back in time to confront his father.

In “QR Code,” Vivoree discovers kindness as a security guard who gets fired from her job for allowing a man without a QR code to enter the building. Fed up with her misfortunes, Ellie (Vivoree) decides to apply for a job overseas, but a series of coincidences complicates her decisions along the way.

In “Unseen,” Jerome (Elmo) and Mariel (Jane) and Jane are longtime lovers whose relationship is changed by an accident that leads to her blindness. Driven by guilt, Jerome dedicates his time to looking after Mariel, until one day, he suddenly disappears from her life forever.

“Swap” follows the gripping tale of two sisters whose bond is torn apart by jealousy. Jessie (Belle), a deeply insecure ‘jologs’ who envies the life of her famous vlogger sister Jenny (Shanaia), gets her ultimate wish when she wakes up to find out they have switched bodies. What follows is a startling realization that there is more to their lives than meets the eye.

The third season of “Click, Like, Share,” produced by ABS-CBN Entertainment and iWantTFC in association with Dreamscape Entertainment and Kreativ Den, also stars Allan Paule, Nikki Valdez, Mark Rivera, and Bernard Palanca.

Watch out for the premiere of the third season of “Click, Like, Share,” Jan. 12, 8pm on iWantTFC.