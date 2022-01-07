Gobert, Ingles in virus protocol, 7 hurt for NBA Jazz

RUDY GOBERT

NEW YORK (AFP) – NBA rebounding leader Rudy Gobert, the league’s first known player to test positive for Covid-19, is out again after the Utah Jazz placed him in virus safety protocols Thursday.

The 29-year-old French center, who tops the NBA with 15.1 rebounds a game, tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2020 ‒ prompting the NBA to shut down the season minutes later.

The move, followed by most other US sports groups, saw the league return four months later in a Florida bubble environment to finish the campaign.

This time, Gobert missed last night’s Jazz game with illness after testing negative but another test Thursday came back positive.

Gobert, who ranks second in the NBA with 2.3 blocked shots a game and also averages 15.5 points a game, was joined on the list by teammate Joe Ingles.

It couldn’t have come at a worse team for a Jazz team already depleted by injury.

Bojan Bogdanovic is out with a left finger sprain. Mike Conley is sidelined by a right knee injury and Donovan Mitchell has a left back sprain to keep him benched.

None of the five will travel with the club to Friday’s game at Toronto.

Four other players are listed as questionable by Utah, with Hassan Whiteside in concussion protocol, Rudy Gay nagged by a right heel injury, Jordan Clarkson suffering lower back issues and Royce O’Neale out with right patellar tendonitis.

Just five days ago, the Jazz started Gobert, O’Neale, Mitchell, Conley and Bogdanovic against Golden State with Gay and Clarkson coming off the bench.

The Jazz have won eight of their past 10 games to stand at 28-10, trailing Golden State and Phoenix in the Western Conference with the third-best record in the NBA.