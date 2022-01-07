Alyssa Valdez tests positive for COVID-19

ALYSSA Valdez

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez tested positive for COVID-19, her management disclosed Friday.

In a statement posted on social media, the V Management Group said Valdez tested positive of the virus after experiencing some mild symptoms and a confirmatory RT-PCR test.

“We’d like to thank those who have send their well-wishes and prayers her way. Please be rest assured that Alyssa is taking the necessary precautions and will be recovering from home,” the statement read.

“We are one with the rest of the Filipinos in praying for everyone’s good health and safety.”

Valdez, 28, is coming off a stint at the Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 Celebrity Edition where she spent 11 weeks inside the house and emerged as one of the Top 2 winners.

In a separate social media post, Valdez thanked her supporters for the outpouring messages she has been receiving.

“Thank you for the well-wishes,” she wrote on Twitter.