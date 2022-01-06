Will Paulo Avelino, Janine Gutierrez get their ‘merrily ever after’ in ‘Marry Me, Marry You?’

Hit series “Marry Me, Marry You,” is now down to its last three weeks.

But trouble still looms for Andrei and Camille (Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez).

As Camille suffers a miscarriage, the couple will struggle to keep their family together.

Camille will become estranged from Andrei and will have second thoughts about starting a family with him.

Camille’s insecurities about becoming a mother will also reach new heights with the heartbreaking revelation that Andrei is the real father of the newborn baby of Patricia (Iana Bernardez), and not his best friend Cedric (Jake Ejercito).

Because of this, Patricia will become increasingly obsessed with stealing Andrei away from his wife and will even resort to violent measures to get her way.

Camille will become even more distraught as her conflict with Laviña, Andrei’s evil stepmom, intensifies when she discovers that she could have avoided the miscarriage but Laviña refused to help her.

“Marry Me, Marry You’s” emotional finale trailer also shows the series of life-threatening accidents that will put Andrei and Camille’s lives in danger.

Despite the mounting problems that are about to unfold in the series, Camille’s relationship with her godmothers Elvie, Marvi, and Paula (Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, and Sunshine Dizon) remains intact as they give her the love and support to help her overcome her issues.

Will Andrei and Camille’s love story have a happy ending? Is there still a chance for the families of Andrei and Camille to make peace?

Don’t miss the final three weeks of “Marry Me, Marry You: Merrily Ever After?” weeknights, 8:40 pm on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch “Marry Me, Marry You” on TV5 and A2Z.

“Marry Me, Marry You,” which figured in the list of the most watched TV programs among U.S. multicultural Asian homes in September, is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.