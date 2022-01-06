Puentevella wants to set aside declaration of Juico as persona non grata to POC

POPOY JUICO

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) President Monico Puentevella will be a making a motion that will set aside the ratification of the declaration of Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) chief Philip Juico as persona non grata to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

The former POC chairman said in a statement Thursday that he will propose this to the POC general assembly next Wednesday “with an addendum and condition that Patafa will also reinstate pole vaulter EJ Obiena to the national team.”

“I’m quite optimistic that once this is approved, mediation will and should be conducted by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for a period of one month for the adversaries to resolve a beneficial and mutual agreement and to avoid issuing further statements until this is all over,” Puentevella said.

It can be recalled that the POC declared Juico as persona non grata late last month in light of his recent dispute with Obiena.

Puentevella hopes his colleagues will accept the motion.

“I beg for our colleagues’ approval on Wednesday. Let’s put a stop to this circus. Let’s all start the year right,” he said.

“Nobody wins in this ego-tripping squabble. PH sports is the big loser and this has to stop… or else, who’s and what’s next. Let’s all unite and let reason prevail.”

Patafa has already deferred the implementation of expelling Obiena from the national team while urging all the parties to submit to PSC Mediation and explain the matter of liquidation at the said forum.

PSC has continuously offered to mediate between parties involved, which stemmed from allegations of misuse of government funds and questionable liquidation documents.