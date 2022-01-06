Obiena is a national treasure ˗ Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao and EJ Obiena (File)

By CARLO ANOLIN

Boxing legend and Senator Manny Pacquiao has thrown in his support to Tokyo Olympian EJ Obiena amid the ongoing rift between the elite pole vaulter and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

In a tweet Wednesday night, Pacquiao said he is willing to help resolve issues between the warring parties.

“Obiena is a national treasure. Nararapat sa kanya ay suporta upang patuloy na makapagbigay ng karangalan sa lahing Pilipino (He needs support for him to continue bring glory for the Filipinos),” said Pacquiao.

The eight-division world boxing champion also lauded the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for the mediation following the board’s action to find solutions and put a halt to the issue once and for all.

PSC chairman Butch Ramirez requested Obiena to “immediately finish his liquidation of accounts” and the PATAFA to reconsider its decision to drop the No. 6 ranked pole vaulter from the national pool and “provide him an appeal mechanism.”

The PSC board also sought for the cooperation of the Philippine Olympic Committee to help in bridging the two parties and reconsider its actions as well following POC’s declaration of Philip Juico, president of PATAFA, as persona non-grata.