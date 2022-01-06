Cindy Miranda levels up in ‘Reroute’

Former beauty queen Cindy Miranda is back with a bang.

She is to star in “Reroute,” a sexy thriller that will have her sharing scenes with some of today’s most accomplished actors including Sid Lucero and John Arcilla.

Sid has won several acting awards along with an International Emmy nod.

John has earned a number of acting awards from various award-giving bodies here and abroad.

In fact, last year, John was hailed Best Actor at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

Cindy admitted the idea of working with the two made her anxious at first.

“Siyempre kasi ang gagaling nila, mga beterano na baga at sino ba naman ako? Pero I took it as a challenge. Inisip ko na lang mas mabuti iyong I failed trying rather than yung I did not try at all,” she said.

It’s a good thing the two ultimately made efforts to make her feel at ease.

“Mabait sila pareho. Although si John tahimik while si Sid makwento. Pero they didn’t make me feel like I’m below them. They were very, very professional and I learned a lot from them.”

Cindy now feels she has leveled up as actress.

“Nakailang movies na rin ako and I think I am progressing naman. I am really happy with my performance in ‘Reroute.’ Now, I am hoping na magtuloy-tuloy so I can continue pursuing meatier roles.”

In “Reroute,” Cindy play Trina who is in a relationship with Sid’s Dan.

Having some difficulty with their relationship, the two decide to embark on a road trip.

Along the way, they will encounter John’s Gemo. He will introduce them to his wife Lala, as played by Nathalie Hart.

Trina feels uncomfortable with Gemo as with Lala. They seem strange.

More so when Gemo started inquiring about her and Dan’s past, their relationship, getting more and more personal moving forward.

Who is Gemo exactly? What does he want from Trina and Dan? And what’s with Lala?

At the helm of the whole project is Lawrence Fajardo, who has also won multiple directorial and editing awards throughout his career, with two of these from Gawad Urian.

Said Cindy, “Direk Law did a good job once again dito sa ‘Reroute.’ Kakaiba ito. Intense. Magugulat kayo sa pelikula.”

Produced by Viva Films, “Reroute” arrives on Vivamax, Jan. 21.