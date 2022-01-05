Lito Lapid rides on

By NEIL RAMOS

Lito Lapid is not one to engage in debates particularly with colleagues in the senate.

He admits this is mainly because they are all better-off than him education-wise.

“Hindi naman ako nakapag-aral, high-school graduate lang ako, ‘di ako marunong mag-English, e sila puro abogado,” he told us.

Despite his shortcomings, the stuntman-turned-politician doesn’t believe himself unworthy of his position as senator.

“Nakakatatlong term na ako sa Senado. Bihira ho ang makatatlong term or second term bilang senador kung wala kang ginawang mabuti. So, masabi man nila na kulang ako sa edukasyon, hindi nila masasabi na kulang ako sa experience.”

Another thing that many should not belittle is his track record as actor.

A certified box-office draw since the ‘70s, the 66-year-old Pampanga native is widely regarded a legend.

He counts among fans some of the biggest stars of today including Coco Martin who actually pushed for his appearance as Pinuno in the hit series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

The stint served him in good stead inasmuch as it introduced him to a new generation of movie fans as with voters.

According to Lapid, his interest in acting has since been rejuvenated.

He hopes to do more films in the coming months.

Note that he just finished shooting “Apag” as directed by Brillante Mendoza.

Meanwhile, his Pinuno moniker has since been co-opted by a party list, an obvious sign of his popularity.

Explaining his support of the Pinuno Party List as led by nominee Howard Guintu, Lapid shared, “Iisa kami ng layunin ng grupo, ang mabigyan ng maayos at marangal na pamumuhay ang masang Pilipino. Pabahay para sa mga mahihirap na Pinoy ang layunin ng Pinuno Partylist o Pinatatag na Ugnayan para sa mga Oportunidad sa Pabahay ng Masa at ako’y todo-suporta rito.”