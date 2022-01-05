GMA Artist Center starts 2022 brighter with new look, name

Ever since it was launched in 1995, GMA Artist Center has produced some of the most luminous names in Philippine showbiz such as Alden Richards, Heart Evangelista, Julie Anne San Jose, Barbie Forteza, and Ken Chan to name a few.

Over two and half decades later, GMA Network’s talent management arm has held on to its promise of housing the country’s biggest stars and honing its up-and-coming artists.

This 2022, Artist Center plans to take it up a notch as it starts the year with a fresh and energized new name.

Say hello to “Sparkle!”

With Sparkle, GMA aims to light a fun and exciting spark in the entertainment industry all while evolving to fit the ever-changing new media and digital landscape.

Spearheaded by Johnny Manahan together with Gigi Santiago-Lara, Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions, Sparkle is here to propel GMA Artist Center to even greater heights.

As Mr. M aptly puts it, “Only the brightest stars sparkle. Our aim is to leave a little Sparkle wherever we go.”

Moving forward, GMA Artist Center’s webpage and official social media accounts will be revamped and receive the Sparkle treatment to better reflect its vibrant and colorful future.

In turn, be sure to expect more engaging and dazzling content across all platforms.