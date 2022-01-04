Parks, other Pinoy imports struggle in Japan B.League

Ray Parks Jr.

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins saw their nine-game winning run come to an end at the hands of the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 88-81, on Monday at the Matsue City Gymnasium.

Shimane banked on the hot-hands of Seiya Ando, who unloaded 21 points spiked by five triples, while Kosuke Konamaru added 20 markers.

Shimane, which improved to 18 wins against eight losses, came through with a huge third quarter outburst to turn an eight-point (50-42) deficit early in the third frame to a seven-point advantage, 66-59.

Nagoya tried to stage a comeback in the final period but Shimane had some answers to keep the Dolphins at bay. Parks, after putting up 15 points on a 7-of-10 clip from the field in Nagoya’s Sunday win over Shimane, struggled this time around with just four points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Meanwhile, other Filipino imports suffered sweeps in this week’s action.

RAVENA

Kiefer Ravena and his Shiga Lakestars got swept by Akita Northern Happynets. The Lakestars couldn’t defend its home court as Shiga absorbed a 92-67 beating from Akita, just a day after it dealt them a 99-74 drubbing on Sunday.

Ravena, who initiated a fund-raising event during the two-game home stand, scored only nine points in the Lakestars’ third straight loss.

Jordan Glynn led the charge for the Happynets as he scattered 23 points to help Akita improve to 17-9 in the standing while dropping Shiga to a 9-17 record.

Likewise, Javi Gomez De Liano and the Ibaraki Robots fell twice to Alvark Tokyo this week. Alvark dealt Ibaraki an 85-61 romp before completing the sweep with an 87-74 victory on Monday. Javi GDL played limited action in the loss as he finished with just three points in only eight minutes on the floor.

Kobe Paras’ Niigata Albeirex BB was sent reeling to its 23rd straight loss by Shibuya Sun Rockers, 84-73. Niigata looked good in the first two quarters as it led at the half, 42-37.

The Sun Rockers however took control in the second half behind James Michael McAdoo who starred for Shibuya with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals.

Paras only mustered six points on 2-of-4 shooting in his return to the starting five while Rosco Allen paced Niigata with 26 points.

Thirdy Ravena also suffered the same fate as the San-En NeoPhoenix fell short once again against Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 78-68. A huge third quarter explosion for the NeoPhoenix was not enough to take down the Brave Thunders as Yuma Fuji and Nick Fazekas conspired with 20 and 16 points respectively.

Ravena put up 18 points and 12 rebounds while Robert Carter added 20 markers but their efforts went for naught as San-En fell to 4-22 win-loss card.