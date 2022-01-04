Magsayo intensifies training ahead of world title bout vs Russel

Mark Magsayo (right) knocks down Julio Ceja in the first round of their featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Magsayo won by a 10th-round knockout. (AFP)









By CARLO ANOLIN







Unbeaten Mark Magsayo is ready to wage war when he faces reigning WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. on Jan. 22 at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Magsayo, who made an impressive debut in October of 2020 as a talent of the MP Promotions, intensified his training with legendary coach Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California with regular mitt works and sparring sessions.

“Pine-prepare po kami ni coach Freddie na pasukin si Gary Russell kasi ‘yong style niya mabilis ‘yong paa, mabilis ‘yong kamay,” said Magsayo, who is undefeated in 23 matches with 16 knockouts, in the recent episode of Playitright TV.

“So pine-prepare namin na sugurin namin siya. ‘Yon ‘yong sabi sakin ni coach Freddie every time na mag-training kami.”

Magsayo said Roach shifted his focus in enhancing his hand movements, hand speed, and footwork to counter Russel’s agility and booming left.

The Tagbilaran, Bohol native boxer has been sparring with an unnamed southpaw partner to keep up with Russel’s style as well.

“Pero magaling siya (sparring partner) at parang ginagaya niya ‘yong style ni Gary Russell tuwing sparring kami. Ang dami kong natututunan sa kanya kaya alam kong ready-ng ready ako pag-akyat ko sa laban. Alam kong ready-ng ready ako diyan,” added the WBC’s Prospect of the Year awardee.

The 26-year-old Magsayo last saw action against Julio Ceja to which he earned the Premier Boxing Champion’s Knockout of the Year plum by sending the Mexican boxer out cold in the 10th round of their world title eliminator.

Russell, for his part, will return to action since his last win against Tugstsogt Nyambayar of Mongolia in February 2020.

The 33-year-old American champion has 31 wins highlighted by 18 KOs with one defeat.