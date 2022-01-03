Audiences in for a wild ride via ‘Siklo’

One would think life as a delivery rider quite mundane.

Well, not if you’re Ringo, the protagonist in Vivamax’s “Siklo.”

Apart from doing the usual, Ringo gets to romance his customers, most of whom look like hot mannequins straight from a lingerie catalog.

It’s fantasy, of course.

But that’s what makes the movie compelling.

What if it happens to you?

Directed by Roman Perez Jr., “Siklo” is not just about sex. It also has slam-bang action.

See, one of the women Ringo is seeing, Samara, is the mistress of a mysterious cult leader.

Learning about Ringo and Samara’s affair, the pastor will unleash hell.

Will Ringo survive? How about Samara?

Playing Ringo is newcomer Vince Rillon.

He said: “Masayang masaya po ako na nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon na ganito. Gusto ko pong maging magaling na aktor at sa tingin ko magandang umpisa ang ‘Siklo.’”

Breathing life to the seductive Samara is hottie Christine Bermas.

She related: “Excited po ako na mapanood ng mga tao ang pelikula. Maganda siya. BInigay ko ang lahat dito.”

Well, Christine doesn’t disappoint here. She bared some skin just to make sure of that.

She maintained: “Ready akong gawin lahat mapaganda lang ang pelikula.”

We bet.

In any case, Roman is happy with his actor’s performances.

He said: “Lahat sila binigay ang lahat para sa pelikula. I think, maganda ang nabuo namin. Kumpleto ang ‘Siklo.’ May action, may drama, may sex…ipinagmamalaki ko ito.”

Playing the enigmatic pastor is returning actor Joko Diaz.

He said: “Gusto ko yung role ko rito. Hindi siya yung palamuti lang. Malalim siya.”

But wait, there’s more.

In “Siklo,” we will also get to see more of hotties Ayanna Misola and Rob Guinto.

“Siklo” premieres on Vivamax, January 7.