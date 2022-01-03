Alyssa exits with a smile at Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Edition

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez emerged a big winner in “Bahay ni Kuya” after being hailed as one of its top 2 contenders in the Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Edition: Kumunity Season 10.

ALYSSA VALDEZ

Valdez exited the Big Brother house on Sunday after staying for 11 weeks to join fellow winner Anji Salvacion in the outside world.

The two winners will compete for the Big Winner title along with the top two contestants from the Adults and Teen editions.

During the last voting day, Valdez garnered 22.63 percent of votes while Salvacion managed 13.6 percent.

Throughout her stay at the Big Brother house, the Creamline Cool Smashers spikers carried the monicker, “Ang Heartstrong Phenom ng Batangas.”

Fans welcomed Valdez’s exit from the house after “Alyssa Phenomenal Comeback” trended on Twitter on Sunday.

Valdez and Salvacion won P100,000 each for their efforts.