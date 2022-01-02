Hidilyn Diaz hints at going for another Olympic glory in Paris

Hidilyn Diaz (AFP)





By CARLO ANOLIN



Hidilyn Diaz is kicking off year 2022 with a glimpse of her goals after dominating 2021 with a gold medal showing in the Tokyo Olympics.

In a series of Instagram posts, Diaz hinted at participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics as Team HD ‒ composed of her fiance and coach Julius Naranjo, nutrionist Jeaneth Aro, and sports psychologist Karen Trinidad — embarks on a new journey.

“New Year. New Beginning. New Goal,” wrote Diaz with the hashtags #paris2024 and #olympic while holding a figurine of the famed Eiffel Tower.

In a separate post by Naranjo, where Diaz was also tagged, he said Team HD “is committed and we will continue to do our best for the Philippines.”

“[Hidilyn’s] journey is inspiring for many, but we know our job isn’t finished yet. Onto our next goals for 2022, up until 2024,” wrote Naranjo.

The 30-year-old Zamboanga native lifter took a short break from the sport after ruling the Tokyo Olympics, making her the first Filipino to capture a gold medal since the country’s participation in 1924.

Diaz opted to sit out of the two-week 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last December.

Sans Diaz, six female and four male lifters joined the tourney with reigning Asian Weightlifting champion Vanessa Sarno, 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristel Macrohon, and Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ann Ando showing promise in their respective divisions.

Up next for Diaz would be the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in May and the 19th Asiad in China in September.