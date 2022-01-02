Ginebra’s Pringle out for rest of season

STANLEY PRINGLE

By JONAS TERRADO

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel coach Tim Cone ruled out Stanley Pringle for the rest of the PBA Governors’ Cup after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Cone said in a reply to a fan on Twitter that Pringle is set to miss three months after going under the knife last week, thus putting an end to his 2021-22 campaign.

“Stanley had surgery performed last week on the meniscus of his left knee and will be out 3 months — 6 weeks of non-weight bearing therapy and 6 weeks of weight bearing therapy. That will put him out of the Governors’ Cup,” Cone said.

Pringle was initially diagnosed with an ACL injury, according to Cone, but doctors said otherwise after a second MRI.

Still, the absence of Pringle is a big setback for the Gin Kings since they’ll be missing one of their premier players.

Pringle played just one game this conference, helping Ginebra produce an 80-77 win over Alaska last Dec. 12 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City despite going 3-of-10 for just seven points.

The Best Player of the Conference in the 2020 Philippine Cup missed the next three games, including the Christmas Day loss to Magnolia Pambansang Manok that stopped Ginebra’s unbeaten start at 3-0.

He is one of five Ginebra on the injured list, joining veterans Mark Caguioa (calf), Joe Devance (knee) and Jared Dillinger (patellar tendon) and role player Aljon Mariano (foot).