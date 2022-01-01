NorthPort start Bolick, new GF now engaged

NorthPort star guard Robert Bolick and girlfriend Cassandra Yu announced their engagement through an Instagram post on Monday, Jan 1.

Robert Bolick and Cassandra Yu. (Instagram)

“Let’s start 2022 right!!! Damn! They say when you start a war, you better know what you’re fighting for, and you, are all I adore, because whether or not if you see it, you made everything better,” wrote Bolick.

The two has been publicly dating for two months now after they first posted photos of each other in October which also confirmed Bolick’s split with volleyball star Aby Marano.

“An engagement marks the end of a whirlwind romance and the beginning of an eternal love story. This is the start of our sweet little story, the part where your page meets mine, no matter where our tale takes us tomorrow, our story will always read,” Bolick continued in the sweet post.

“Relationship is not meant to be perfect. They’re meant to help you ride through all of life’s imperfections with someone who really cares about you. You’re that someone for me – I love you my forever @kcassandrita happy new year,” he ended.

Yu had a short but sweet reply to his Fiance, “I love you forever, MY FIANCÉ!”

Fellow basketball stars Marc Pingris, CJ Perez, Ryan Arana and Kiefer Ravena all expressed well-wishes for the couple.