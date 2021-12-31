PBA games return to Mall of Asia Arena starting Jan. 15

Robert Bolick of NorthPort (PBA images)





By CARLO ANOLIN



PBA action at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City is set to return next year with four matchups prepared on the second week of January.



MOA will finally host PBA games starting Jan. 15 as the NorthPort Batang Pier face the Blackwater Bossing at 4 p.m. while the Magnolia Hotshots take on the NLEX Road Warriors.



On Jan. 16, Sunday, the TNT Tropang Giga battle the Terrafirma Dyip while the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings clash with the San Miguel Beermen in the same respective time slots.



Meanwhile, Jan. 5 marks the first match of 2022 between Magnolia and Blackwater at 3 p.m. while the Alaska Aces confront the Meralco Bolts to cap the first doubleheader at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



The PBA, however, has yet to announce if fans will be allowed at the MOA Arena since the venue last hosted games nearly two years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop at the sporting world.



The PBA already accommodated fans in the Big Dome, with a limited capacity of about 3,000 to 4,000 spectators, as long as they show proof of their full vaccination along with a government ID.