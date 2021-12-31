Magsayo wins PBC’s Knockout of the Year

MARK MAGSAYO





By CARLO ANOLIN





Undefeated Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo earned the Premier Boxing Champion’s Knockout of the Year award with his spectacular win against Mexican foe Julio Ceja last August.

The PBC announced that Magsayo clinched the award with a combined 42.4 percent votes from its Twitter and Youtube polls.

The Tagbilaran, Bohol native outnumbered the KO attempts of Jaron Ennis over Thomas Dulorme, Anthony Dirrell over Marcos Hernandez, and reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis over Mario Barrios.

“Nag-live ako ngayon para magpasalamat sa inyo nang buong puso at tiwala na tayo ay manalo. Buti nanalo, hindi nasayang ‘yong mga boto niyo mga idol. Maraming marami salamat sa mga tunay na suporta diyan (I came here live to thank all of you with all my heart for the trust that I will win. Your votes were not wasted. Thanks for support),” said Magsayo in a Facebook live session shortly after the announcement.

“Pasalamat ako kay God na binigyan Niya ako ng pagkakataong na karangalan ito. Sobrang saya tsaka nakaka-proud kasi pinaghirapan. Hindi ito madali lang.”

This was Magsayo’s second award of the year after also bagging the Prospect of the Year honor from the WBC. Magsayo also took the time to thank coaches Freddie Roach and Marvin Somodio, MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons, and Manny Pacquiao himself for the guidance and support.

What stood out for most boxing fans is that Magsayo’s punch sent Ceja out cold down on the floor with 50 seconds left in the 10th round of their World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight title eliminator.

After pressuring Ceja with multiple combinations, Magsayo unloaded a lethal right hand, which stunned the Mexican, and another right hook for the ultimate finisher.

In a tight boxing match, where Magsayo was almost gassed out heading into the latter rounds, the Filipino boxer managed to turn the tables with his solid hooks while defending and enduring the hefty body shots from Ceja.

Ceja also floored Magsayo, sustaining a bloodied nose, in the fifth round with his powerful body shots.