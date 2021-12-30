No limit for Limitless, tops PBA 3×3 Grand Finals

The Limitless Appmasters and their supporters after ruling the PBA 3×3 Grand Finals.

By JONAS TERRADO

Limitless became the inaugural winner of the PBA 3×3 after edging Platinum Karaoke, 18-16, in a thrilling finish to the Grand Finals Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The team of Brandon Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac and Marvin Hayes showed no let up after capturing the final two legs and held off a late comeback by Platinum to secure the top purse of P750,000.

In all, the Appmasters collected P950,000, adding their earnings from their fifth and sixth leg conquests worth P100,000 each.

It was a sweet victory for the Appmasters, who started off placing 11th in the inaugural leg but slowly got their bearings to become grand champion of the PBA’s first halfcourt tourney presented by 1Pacman party list of Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero.

Coach Wily Wilson saw his players get accustomed to the brand of play and Limitless began peaking at the right time with triumphs in the fifth and sixth legs to gain an outright slot in the knockout stage of the Grand Finals.

Rosser, Napoles, Caduyac and Hayes, seeded third, posted a 21-15 win over the San Miguel Beermen in the quarters before continuing their dominance over the No. 2 ranked TNT Tropang Giga, who they beat in Legs 5 and 6, with a 21-16 victory.

Limitless was poised to dominate Platinum after gaining a 13-7 lead, only for Platinum to complete its comeback with veteran 3×3 player Karl Dehesa draining a two-pointer to level the count.

With the score at 16-all, Platinum fouled Napoles, who split two foul shots with 32 seconds left for a one-point lead. Dehesa missed a foul-line jumper before Caduyac extended the margin to two for Limitiless.

Chris de Chavez, one of the premier shooters in the 3×3 scene, couldn’t make a game-tying shot from beyond the arc and the Appmasters eventually celebrated their ultimate victory.

Platinum settled for P250,000 for its runner-up finish, falling short of shedding a reputation as the tournament’s “heartbreak kids.”

But Dehesa, De Chavez, JR Alabanza and Yutien Andrada gave themselves a huge chance to win it all as Platinum beat Pioneer, 21-15, in the quarters and Terrafirma, 21-10, in the semis.

TNT placed third after a 22-14 victory over Terrafirma for a consolation prize of P100,000.

The Tropang Giga’s Almond Vosotros was also rewarded with P30,000 for being the top scorer of the series.