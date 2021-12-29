AJ Raval makes debut as action star in ‘Hugas’

According to hottie AJ Raval, her original plan was to do action movies like her father, Jeric Raval.

Although the powers that be at Viva dind’t quite agree, going on to cast her in numerous sex-centered flicks, AJ is now to fulfill her dreams.

She is set to star in her first-ever action vehicle “Hugas” opposite “Taya” leading man Sean Guzman.

“Siyempre, masayang masaya po ako dahil dream come true po itong ‘Hugas.’ Matagal ko nang gustong patunayan na kaya ko gumawa ng ibang klaseng movies, na hind i lang magpapaseksi and I think ito na yun,” AJ told us.

Directed by Roman Perez, Jr., “Hugas” has AJ playing the role of Liezl, a girl from the province who is thrust into a life of crime through her Uncle Boyong (Soliman Cruz).

Joining a syndicate led by Boss Dencio (Jay Manalo), she will fall in love with Sean’s Al, a clever hitman.

Hoping to start a new life, Liezl and Al will steal a huge amount of cash from their group, earning the ire of Boss Dencio.

Thus begins a series of mishaps.

Will Liezl and Al succeed in their plan?

Aside from the action scenes, the movie also shows a number of erotic moments involving AJ and Sean.

Asked about it, AJ shared: “Okay lang at this point. Sanay na ako. At tiwala ako sobra kay Sean. Sobrang close kami at wala na talagang ilangan.”

“Hugas,” also starring Benj Manalo, Bob Jbeili, Cara Gonzales, and Joko Diaz, streams on Vivamax, Jan. 14, 2022.