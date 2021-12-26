Magnolia turns ‘Manila Clasico’ into classic beatdown

Magnolia’s Paul Lee shoots against Ginebra’s Justine Brownlee

By JONAS TERRADO

Magnolia Pambansang Manok coach Chito Victolero was pleased with the way his team hurdled its first acid test in the PBA Governors’ Cup with a Christmas Day demolition of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

The much-anticipated return of the “Manila Clasico” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum was turned into a classic beatdown as the Hotshots drew valuable contributions from a number of players in a 117-94 victory – the first in the two-day special billed ‘Season of Joy’ which the league is hosting in partnership with the local government of Quezon City led by Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The festivities are in line with Belmonte’s Pamaskong Handog treat to the people of Quezon City as well as a fitting tribute to the city’s frontliners, who continue to risk their lives and sacrifice their time and effort to make the local government’s vaccination program and observance of health protocols a great success.

Victolero praised Magnolia for being the well-prepared team which resulted in a 3-0 record, the past two wins coming against Terrafirma (114-87) and Rain or Shine (109-98).

“Talagang we’re on a mission e,” Victolero said. “We had a good preparation for the last three, four days before this game. And yun lang naman yung gusto namin. We just try to go hard every game, every possession. We want to focus on our defensive scheme, and I think we did a good job.

“Credit to the players for the good start because talagang nagtatrabaho sila. And the chemistry was very good,” added Victolero, whose team is out for redemption after falling short against the TNT Tropang Giga in the Philippine Cup Finals.

Import Mike Harris had another impressive showing for the Hotshots with 29 points, 15 rebounds and five assists while a lot of players turned in big performances like Paul Lee, Calvin Abueva, Jio Jalalon and Jerrick Ahanmisi.

The Hotshots, however, are holding out hope that Lee would be alright after he slipped on the floor during the fourth quarter.

His condition should be a cause for concern for Magnolia, especially with a big schedule coming up to open 2022.

Three games are on tap for the Hotshots, with lowly Blackwater on Jan. 5, followed by another team with a clean slate in Meralco on Jan. 7 and TNT in the All-Filipino Finals rematch on Jan. 9.

“We have a very hard schedule pagbalik,” he said, adding that the team would focus first on savoring the holiday season before heading back to work.

“But I think we need to take it one game at a time, kasi mahirap isipin yung tatlo. So isa-isa lang muna siguro. And tingnan natin kung ano mangyayari.”