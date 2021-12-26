Hanoi SEAG preps in high gear – Tolentino

REP. BAMBOL TOLENTINO

A Chef de Mission meeting is set in early January as preparations shift to high gear with under only five months before the 31st Southeast Asian Games opening ceremony in Hanoi on May 12 next year, according to Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Sunday.

The meeting will be held face-to-face—the first to be organized by host Vietnam for the postponed Games that end May 23, Tolentino added.

“Although the SEA Games are just months away, we believe the hosts are doing everything for a successful hosting,” Tolentino said. “They’re prepared, because if not for the pandemic, the Games should have been done and over with this time.”

The SEA Games, the second time Vietnam is hosting the multi-sport event, was originally scheduled for November 21 to December 2.

The Philippines’ chef de mission to the Games, Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, and his deputies—Atty. Alberto Agra of obstacle sports and Pearl Managuelod of muay thai—are expected to fly to Hanoi with his deputies, Tolentino said.

The meeting is set in Hanoi with the organizers setting the dates and agenda within the week.

The Philippines intends to send a 626-athlete delegation which will compete in 29 of the 30 sports in the Hanoi program.

The second Chefs de Mission and Technical Delegates Meeting is set on March 13.

Also up on the POC task this week is the submission of entry by numbers to the Huangzhou 19th Asian Games on or before December 31.