Diaz, PBA teams extend help to victims of Typhoon ‘Odette’

HIDILYN DIAZ





By CARLO ANOLIN and JONAS TERRADO



Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz extended a helping hand to the victims of Typhoon Odette in the islands of Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend.

On Christmas Day, Diaz, along with fiance and coach Julius Naranjo and national skateboarding head coach Dani Bautista, provided donations through the non-profit organization Set Forth Philippines.

They were able to send out 1,000 relief goods to 1000 affected families particularly in Argao, Cebu.

“Our Kababayan from [V]isayas and [M]indanao need your help, if we can spare our hands and help them rise again as one. They don’t have water, electricity, phone signal, food, and houses,” wrote Diaz on Instagram, while showing a glimpse of their volunteer team’s experience.

Likewise, Tokyo Olympian and skateboarding icon Margielyn Didal also provided some packs of relief goods for her hometown in Cebu City.

In a recent report, there were at least 136 athletes and 31 coaches also affected by the typhoon per the Philippine Sports Commission.

TNT, NLEX ALSO

EXTEND HELP

The TNT Tropang Giga and NLEX Road Warriors have donated a total of P400,000 to those who were affected by Typhoon Odette in Visayas and Mindanao.

TNT recently pledged to give P250,000 of game bonuses received from its win over Alaska last Dec. 17 to the PLDT-Smart Foundation while NLEX handed P150,000 to two charitable institutions during halftime of its Christmas Day loss to Phoenix.

NLEX presented two checks, with P100,000 going to the Alagang Kapatid Foundation while P50,000 were given to the PLDT-Smart Foundation.

Road Warriors coach Yeng Guiao said the money was supposed to be used for their Christmas party, an event they were looking forward to since the team didn’t have one last year due to the pandemic.