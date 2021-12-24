Meralco, TNT keep top positions in PBA 3×3

Meralco players

Meralco and TNT maintained their Top 2 positions while two-leg winner Limitless catapulted to No. 3 as they led the 10 qualifiers to the PBA 3×3 Lakas ng Tatlo First Conference Grand Finals on Dec. 29.

The Bolts, winner of Leg 2 and runner-up in Legs 1 and 4, amassed 420 tour points after the six-leg hostilities to take No.1 seeding going to the conference championship supported by 1Pacman Party List led by Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero.

The Tropang Giga, who won the opening leg and finished second in the fifth and sixth, matched Meralco’s tally but got the No. 2 ranking.

With their historic triumphs in the last two legs, the Appmasters soared to third position with 361 slightly ahead of guest team Platinum Karaoke (360) at fourth spot in the rankings finalized Friday.

By finishing in the Top 4, Meralco, TnT, Limitless and Platinum gained outright seeding to the quarterfinal round of the Grand Finals set at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where P750,000 will go to the champion, P250,000 to the runner-up and P100,000 to the third-placer.

Also advancing were Terrafirma (325), Leg 4 ruler Purefoods (316), Pioneer Pro Tibay (253), Leg 3 conqueror Sista (218), San Miguel Beer (206), and Barangay Ginebra (167), who will figure in the preliminary round to dispute the four remaining quarterfinal berths.

The Gin Kings caught the last bus to the conference finale on the strength of their sixth place finish in Leg 6, which allowed them to bump Cavitex (140) off the cutoff No. 10 ranking.