‘Season of Joy’ for PBA fans on Dec. 25-26

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The two-day PBA Christmas special on Christmas Day and Dec. 26 is aptly billed “Season of Joy” with the league celebrating Yuletide with a live audience at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It’s a special extravaganza highlighted by another edition of the Manila Clasico rivalry between Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia on Christmas Day and supported by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The Quezon City Mayor’s Office partners with the PBA in this special presentation, with Mayor Belmonte throwing support in the event that serves as part of her “Pamaskong Handog” to their constituents.

“Wala akong maibabalik sa dere-derechong suporta ni Mayor Joy Belmonte kung hindi malalim na pasasalamat,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

“She gave consent to the opening of the Smart Araneta Coliseum to our dear fans. And now, she’s with us with her support for our Christmas special. Our deep gratitude to her,” Marcial also said.

The league treats the fans with back-to-back PBA Governors’ Cup double-headers to be kicked off by the NLEX-Phoenix Super LPG tussle at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Then the Gin Kings (3-0) and the Magnolia Hotshots (2-0) both stake their clean slates as they clash in the Christmas Day 6:45 p.m. mainer.

On Sunday, it’s San Miguel Beer versus Terrafirma at 4 p.m. then TNT Tropang Giga opposite Rain or Shine at 6:45 p.m.

Complimentary tickets will be distributed to Quezon City residents by the Office of the Mayor.

All four matches are expected to be humdingers, with the Road Warriors, the Gin Kings and the Hotshots among the early frontrunners in the fight for the Top Four that reward twice-to-beat incentive in the quarters.

The Beermen, the Elasto Painters and the Fuel Masters are in the middle of the pack with their identical 2-2 slates, with the Tropang Giga right behind them at 1-2, followed by the Dyip at 1-3.